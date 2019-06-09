× Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin says passing constitutional amendment will be devastating to the state

Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs has the final word on what’s to come after the recently adjourned spring session, where the republican party is headed in forms and more. According to Rep. Durkin the real fight for the republican party will be the constitutional amendment that will raise taxes on rates.

“This is the time republicans will be able to appeal what we believe in,” says Rep. Durkin.

