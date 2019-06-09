Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, left, is congratulated by teammate Welington Castillo (21) after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Highlights: White Sox 5 – Royals 2 – 6/9/19
Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, left, is congratulated by teammate Welington Castillo (21) after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals – June 9, 2019