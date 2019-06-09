Highlights: White Sox 5 – Royals 2 – 6/9/19

Posted 6:00 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 05:50PM, June 9, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Eloy Jimenez, left, is congratulated by teammate Welington Castillo (21) after hitting a solo home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Glenn Sparkman during the second inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals – June 9, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.