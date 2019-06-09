× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 9, 2019 | Shaft, a far flung forecast, and a

Join Dean Richards this morning, as he kicks the show off with the classic Shaft theme songs sang by Isaac Hayes and all the fun details of his trip to New York to interview song of the actors in the newest version of Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson in theaters now. Then, WGN-TV’s Larry Potash, joins Dean over the phone to talk about the newest episode his show “Backstory with Larry Potash” to air tonight on WGN-TV at 8:30p. This week in theater, theater and Opera Critic Betty Mohr of Le Bon Travel & Culture joins the conversation with Dean in our Allstate Skyline Studio to give her reviews on How to Succeed in Business Without Trying and other productions. For more visit lebontravel-culture.com. Finally, Dean previews the Tony Awards with Theatre Critic of the NY Post Michael Reidel as Michael gives his predictions.

