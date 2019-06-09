Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | June 9, 2019 | Shaft, a far flung forecast, and a

Posted 12:49 PM, June 9, 2019, by , Updated at 11:13AM, June 9, 2019

Join Dean Richards this morning, as he kicks the show off with the classic Shaft theme songs sang by Isaac Hayes and all the fun details of his trip to New York to interview song of the actors in the newest version of Shaft starring Samuel L. Jackson in theaters now. Then, WGN-TV’s Larry Potash, joins Dean over the phone to talk about the newest episode his show “Backstory with Larry Potash” to air tonight on WGN-TV at 8:30p. This week in theater, theater and Opera Critic Betty Mohr of Le Bon Travel & Culture  joins the conversation with Dean in our Allstate Skyline Studio to give her reviews on How to Succeed in Business Without Trying and other productions. For more visit lebontravel-culture.com. Finally, Dean previews the Tony Awards with Theatre Critic of the NY Post Michael Reidel as Michael gives his predictions.

Keep the conversation going with Dean on Twitter! @DeanRichards

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.