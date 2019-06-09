× Classic 60’s TV Flashback: Comedy Legend Dick Van Dyke, Batman’s Adam West, Jeannie’s Barbara Eden, The Monkees’ Mickey Dolenz

In this 1960’s TV flashback segment, Dave Plier shares conversations with Barbara Eden talks her early career at 20th Century Fox, working with Elvis, Lucille Ball and TV classic ‘I Dream of Jeannie’, comedy icon Dick Van Dyke about his award winning TV show ’The Dick Van Dyke Show’; the late Adam West and his rise to fame as the Caped Crusader in ‘Batman’ and The Monkee’s Mickey Dolenz.

What is your favorite 1960’s TV sitcom of all-time?