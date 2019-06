× Check out the greatest expedition never heard of

Events get buried by history all the time. According to Author Ron Vasile, that is why he wrote a book that tells the true story of what he calls the greatest expedition never known. William Stimpson and the Golden Age of American Natural History is the first-ever biography of William Stimpson which situates his work in the context of his time.

You can get your copy on Amazon.

Listen to the full interview here: