× Brian Noonan Show 6/9/19: Chicago Michelada Fest and Ribfest Chicago in-studio

Summer is finally here, and that means festivals! Brian welcomes guests in-studio to discuss Chicago Michelada Fest 2019, then welcomes even more guests to talk Ribfest! Plus: how to get rid of mosquitoes with Skrillex (yes, you read that right).



Brian opens the show by explaining how Skrillex can help you get rid of mosquitoes. Seriously — it’s science!

Then, Grass Root Events Director of Operations Fernando Nieto and Javier Garcia from Big Mich join Brian in-studio to discuss Chicago Michelada Fest, which will take place July 6 and 7 at Harrison Park in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. They talk to Brian about the festival and the hosting organization, as well as the cultural significance and history of the michelada. This community event was created to raise funds for local non profits, and this year’s goal is to raise more than $50k for three local non-profit organizations.



Between guests, newscaster Pam Jones joins Brian to talk about a local “poop vandal” who’s causing mischief in Bridgeport.

Joe Wilcox from the North Center Chamber of Commerce and Joe Barry from Big Joe’s Backyard BBQ then join Brian in-studio to preview the 21st Annual Ribfest Chicago, June 14-16 in Chicago’s North Center neighborhood. They talk ribs, the history of ribfest, and what people can expect from this year’s edition of the popular annual event.

Cody Gough, Brian’s producer, then brings Skrillex back into the conversation and tries to help Brian understand the EDM scene and what electronic music producers are doing to attract young listeners. To wrap up the show, Brian discourages listeners from protecting their phones with cases that are shaped like guns.