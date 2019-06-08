× White Sox Weekly 06/08/19: Searching For A Nickname For Lucas Giolito, Andrew Vaughn and more…

Mark Carman hosts a packed show of White Sox Weekly!

To start things off, Carm takes your phone calls for suggestions for Lucas Giolito’s new nickname. The right hander has been on a roll so far this season, and needs a stellar nickname to suit his play so far this season.

Later in the program, Mark talks to the White Sox first round selection, Andrew Vaughn about all aspects of life. This includes baseball, his love for fishing, Chicago style pizza, and more! Following that conversation you will hear from Director of Amateur Scouting Nick Hostetler. Nick breaks down all the info you need to know about the young players that the team selected in the draft.

Finally you’ll get to know an underrated player in the Sox system, Kyle Kubat. He was the White Sox minor league pitcher of the month and has a unique story.