Riot Games Changing The Way They Patch, Mordekaiser Rework & Patch 9.12

Posted 9:00 AM, June 8, 2019
Mordekaiser (Picture Courtesy of Riot Games)

Riot Games recently announced that they would no longer balance League of Legends in favor of the top 10 percent of its player base. Inven Global E-sports Reporter Nick Geracie  explains why Riot is now making this change. Is Riot doing everything possible to battle toxicity and why is League of Legends headed into mobile phone gaming is discussed? Nick gives an analysis of how the newly reworked Mordekaiser will fit into the current meta. Patch 9.12 is broken down.

Mordekaiser Gameplay Preview | League of Legends

