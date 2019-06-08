OTL #660: Black South Side food scene, Today’s college student, The Secret History of Loleatta Holloway

Posted 9:59 AM, June 8, 2019

Mike Stephen discusses the state of college students in 2019 while representing his alma mater Loyola University Chicago.

Mike Stephen learns about new Chicago Tribune coverage of the Black South Side food scene, discusses the state of college students today, and discovers the Secret History of Disco Diva Loleatta Holloway.  This week’s local music is brought to you by They Won’t Win.

