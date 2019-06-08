× OTL #660: Black South Side food scene, Today’s college student, The Secret History of Loleatta Holloway

Mike Stephen learns about new Chicago Tribune coverage of the Black South Side food scene, discusses the state of college students today, and discovers the Secret History of Disco Diva Loleatta Holloway. This week’s local music is brought to you by They Won’t Win.

