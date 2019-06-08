× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra: Emmett Broderick talks baseball history, Ethel Shank performs LIVE and more..

Tonight on Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra:

Kicking off the show with a music tribute to the late

Emmett Broderick of the Kane County Cougars Minor League team has always believed in the power of teamwork that’s why he’s in the Allstate Skyline Studios to talk with Host Dave Hoekstra about the history of his team, the Kane County Cougars, and his past volunteer work with the Walt Disney Birthplace here in Chicago.

For more information on the KC Cougars visit KCCougars.com or call 630-232-881.

For more information on the Walt Disney Birthplace visit thewaltdisneybirthplace.org.

Last week Dave touched on Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation with the president of the foundation Jackie Dixon and Director Janine Judge, but, this week he talks to Director of the Bob Bonis Archive, Inc., Larry Marion who curated the Rolling Stones photo exhibit The Rolling Stones at Chess at Chess Records, previously renovated by the Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation. Larry reminisces on her favorite Rolling Stones memories.

The exhibit celebrates the 55th anniversary for the first time the Rolling Stones’ first session at Chess Studios.

The exhibit began June 5 and will continue through June 11. The exhibit hopes to raise funds to restore the studio back to a working recording facility. For more information on the The Rolling Stones at Chess visit BluesHeaven.com.

Plus, LIVE in our performance studios Ethel Shank performs hits from their new album and give all the details on their upcoming tour, Blubird. You can find tickets, locations and dates to Blubird here.

The alternative rock band includes Ben Russel on guitar and vocals, Ryan Gowdy on the drums, Trevor Smith on keyboards and percussion, Season Swanson on the bass, and Dominic Lacalamita.

Keep up with Ethel Shank on Instgram, Facebook, and Twitter. Listen and download their music on Google Play, Apple Music, and Youtube.

Listen to the full show here:

