Matt Bubala Full Show 6-8-19

On this episode, we get an update on Roger’s Disney fund and listeners call in with some travel tips. We talk about what would happen if Matt won the lottery and how he would spend the money. Jess is planning a trip to California in August and Matt helps her recruit some travel friends! Matt, Roger and Jess discuss our favorite topic, pizza and why it can be good for your health. In terms of other health precautions….Matt and Jess debate on whether or not he needs to get eye glasses. Listeners chime in with their suggestions. Throughout the show, we discuss Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, Roger shares a D-Day story, Al Capone’s vault and so much more! Click below to find the full show podcast.