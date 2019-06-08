Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito is congratulated and replaced by manager Rick Renteria (36) during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, June 8, 2019. The White Sox defeated the Royals 2-0. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Highlights: White Sox 2 – Royals 0 – 6/8/19
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals – June 8, 2019