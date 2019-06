× Emmett Broderick believes in teamwork and here’s why

Emmett Broderick of the Kane County Cougars Minor League team has always believed in the power of teamwork that’s why he’s in the Allstate Skyline Studios to talk with Host Dave Hoekstra about the history of his team, the Kane County Cougars, and his past volunteer work with the Walt Disney Birthplace here in Chicago.

For more information on the Walt Disney Birthplace visit thewaltdisneybirthplace.org.

Listen to the full interview here: