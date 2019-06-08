× Alternative Rock band Ethel Shank performs LIVE in our performance studio

LIVE in our performance studios Ethel Shank performs hits from their new album and give all the details on their upcoming tour, Blubird. You can find tickets, locations and dates to Blubird here.

The alternative rock band includes Ben Russel on guitar and vocals, Ryan Gowdy on the drums, Trevor Smith on keyboards and percussion, Season Swanson on the bass, and Dominic Lacalamita lead guitar and vocals.

Keep up with Ethel Shank on Instgram, Facebook, and Twitter. Listen and download their music on Google Play, Apple Music, and Youtube.

Listen to the full performance here: