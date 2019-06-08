× A Rolling Stones exhibit? Here’s where to find it

Last week on Nocturnal Journal with Host Dave Hoekstra, Dave touched on Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation with the president of the foundation Jackie Dixon and Director Janine Judge, but, this week he talks to Director of the Bob Bonis Archive, Inc., Larry Marion who curated the Rolling Stones photo exhibit The Rolling Stones at Chess at Chess Records, previously renovated by the Willie Dixon’s Blues Heaven Foundation. Larry reminisces on her favorite Rolling Stones memories.

The exhibit celebrates the 55th anniversary for the first time the Rolling Stones’ first session at Chess Studios.

The exhibit began June 5 and will continue through June 11. The exhibit hopes to raise funds to restore the studio back to a working recording facility. For more information on the The Rolling Stones at Chess visit BluesHeaven.com.

Listen to the full conversation here: