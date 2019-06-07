Wintrust Business Lunch 6/7/19: Ride Sharing Impacts in Chicago, Using Counter Offers & The Federal Reserve Is Listening…

One of the reasons ride sharing was created was to have less cars on the road, but Andrea Hanis told Steve Bertrand that the more drivers want that easy part time job, so it’s creating the opposite effect. Tom Gimbel is looking at the rise in counteroffers in the jobs markets, and David Beckworth is tapping into the thought process of the Federal Reserve’s long term outlook on the economy.

 

