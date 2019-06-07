West Side Story and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Ravinia – July 12

The Jets and Sharks are coming to Ravinia! Enjoy a night under the stars for “West Side Story” and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra on Friday, July 12!

The Oscar-winning film “West Side Story” will play in its entirety on screens on the lawn and in the pavilion. Chicago Symphony Orchestra, conducted by David Newman, will perform the score live.

Get there early to join our very own entertainment critic Dean Richards who will lead a pre-concert discussion in front of the big screen.

Gates open to the public at 5pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

Ravinia is located at 418 Sheridan Road in Highland Park.