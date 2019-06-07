VOLTA bursts into Chicago and celebrates Pride month

Posted 8:57 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51AM, June 7, 2019

Volta

Energetic, urban, and contemporary!  Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a viscerally striking world.  WGN’s Andrea Darlas chats with Volta Executive Publicist Steven Ross about the “street” performances you’ll see including BMX, rope skipping, trampoline and ballet!  Volta is celebrating PRIDE month with its Chicago audiences by offering a 15% discount on select performances!  Volta is performed under the big top in the Soldier Field Parking lot…ticket info:  https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.