VOLTA bursts into Chicago and celebrates Pride month
Energetic, urban, and contemporary! Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a viscerally striking world. WGN’s Andrea Darlas chats with Volta Executive Publicist Steven Ross about the “street” performances you’ll see including BMX, rope skipping, trampoline and ballet! Volta is celebrating PRIDE month with its Chicago audiences by offering a 15% discount on select performances! Volta is performed under the big top in the Soldier Field Parking lot…ticket info: https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/volta