Video: Weekend Warning – There’s Something for Everyone

There’s something for everyone this weekend. But, no matter where your interests take you, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.

 

Weekend events:

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Chicago Blues Festival

Spring Awakening

Andersonville Midsommarfest

  • Fri 5-7 Sat/Sun 12-10
  • Clark Street between Foster and Catalpa
  • Several other small street closures
  • $10 donation at gate
  • Midsommarfest will transport you back to the old-world Swedish traditions. Dance around the Maypole, test flavorful international food, make your own floral crown, and don the ever-popular viking hat!
  • Visitors are encouraged to shop local during the days of the festival, with the Andersonville Chamber offering a free beer ticket* to anyone who presents a shopping receipt (purchase date from June 7-9, 2019) of $30 or more from a local/independent brick and mortar retail or service location in Andersonville.
  • http://andersonville.org/midsommarfest/about/

Formula 1 Chicago Festival

Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament/Beach Party

The OK Barbeque Block Party

Lombard Ale Fest

Tri-city craft brew festival

Printers Row Lit Fest

  • Sat/Sun 10am?
  • S. Dearborn closed from Polk to Ida B Wells
  • Polk closed between clark and state
  • book dealers, all-free programs, a kids favorite book character costume parade, and much more.
  • https://printersrowlitfest.org/

Wells Street Art Festival

Old Town Art Fair

Hinsdale Art Festival

Fiesta Back of the Yards

 

FOOD/DRINK

BBG Block Party

Lombard Beer Fest

  • Sat 1-5
  • Downtown Lombard/Metra Station
  • Roughly $50-60
  • feature over 80 unique beers from craft beers from around the country and some of Chicagoland’s favorite food trucks.
  • http://lombardalefest.com/

Pilsen Food Truck Social

Tri-city craft brew festival

  • Sat 1-4:30
  • Tickets $15-65
  • Lincoln Park in downtown St. Charles.
  • featuring over 60+ unique craft brews (beer, wine, hard cider, mead) plus live music, the home brewer tent, food vendors and more! Guests will have an opportunity to sample and learn about new and exciting brews from local, regional and national craft breweries.
  • http://www.tricitycraftbrewfestival.com/

 

MUSIC

Chicago Blues Festival

Spring Awakening

Ravinia

  • Friday: Bridges composition competition/ Josh Groban
  • Saturday: Sing Harlem Choir/RSMI master class/Harlem Quartet/John Prine
  • Sunday: Bobby McFerrin/Billy Childs
  • https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

 

EXERCISE/SPORTS

World Naked Bike Ride

  • Saturday 6-12pm
  • Massive event promoting the end of oil and the beauty of people.  Held globally with dozens of cities participating.  Bare-as-you-dare with outfits ranging from body paint to fanciful costumes to beachwear. Chicago's seen thousands of cyclists and skaters tour over a dozen miles of high visibility tourism and recreation areas. The ride's atmosphere is extremely joyful and transcendently fun.  Bicycles are the best solution to reducing America's oil addiction and improving public health and we're spreading that message. Gathering after 6p, departs by sunset. Due to legal restrictions in Chicago, full frontal nudity is at your own risk
  • Location is not disclosed until days before based on experience to limit crowding of the creepy variety.
  • Free
  • http://chicagonakedride.org/about

Walk for the animals

Honor ride chicago

Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament/Beach Party

  • Sat 11-5ish?
  • North Ave Beach
  • Volleyball and cornhole tourneys
  • DJ at the bud light party deck
  • Must register if you want to play (prices vary)..not playing, you can purchase party wristbands
  • https://www.playerssports.net/page/beach-slap

The Girls on the Run 5k

Naperville 5k/10k

Cubs host Cardinals this weekend

 

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago underground film festival

  • Wed-Sunday
  • Fri: 5- Sat: 1- Sun: 2-
  • $100 pass for all five days..
  • shows independent, experimental, and documentary films from around the world, mostly at Logan Theatre, followed by nearby after-parties.
  • https://cuff.org/

Hinsdale Art Fest

Old Town Art Fair

  • Old Town Triangle Historic District.
  • Sat 10-7 Sun 10-6
  • There will be 250 nationally acclaimed artists, an estimated 30,000 art lovers, a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.
  • http://www.oldtownartfair.org/

Promenade of Art

Wells Street Art Festival

 

OTHER

Midwest Haunters Convention

