Video: Weekend Warning – There’s Something for Everyone

There’s something for everyone this weekend. But, no matter where your interests take you, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.

Weekend events:

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Chicago Blues Festival

Andersonville Midsommarfest

Fri 5-7 Sat/Sun 12-10

Clark Street between Foster and Catalpa

Several other small street closures

$10 donation at gate

Midsommarfest will transport you back to the old-world Swedish traditions. Dance around the Maypole, test flavorful international food, make your own floral crown, and don the ever-popular viking hat!

Visitors are encouraged to shop local during the days of the festival, with the Andersonville Chamber offering a free beer ticket* to anyone who presents a shopping receipt (purchase date from June 7-9, 2019) of $30 or more from a local/independent brick and mortar retail or service location in Andersonville.

to anyone who presents a shopping receipt (purchase date from June 7-9, 2019) of $30 or more from a local/independent brick and mortar retail or service location in Andersonville. http://andersonville.org/midsommarfest/about/

Formula 1 Chicago Festival

Sat 11-9:30

Free

Soldier Field

allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of F1, bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city. From F1 driver appearances to a live driving exhibition on Museum Campus Drive, attendees will experience all that F1 has to offer, including the roar of engines, the smell of rubber and the electric atmosphere as the cars tear past.

https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.formula-1-roars-into-chicago-with-festival-at-soldier-field-in-june.2hGwMrd6lwVpBtOklRc2mP.html

Beach Slap Volleyball Tournament/Beach Party

The OK Barbeque Block Party

Lombard Ale Fest

Printers Row Lit Fest

Sat/Sun 10am?

S. Dearborn closed from Polk to Ida B Wells

Polk closed between clark and state



book dealers, all-free programs, a kids favorite book character costume parade, and much more.

https://printersrowlitfest.org/

Wells Street Art Festival

Old Town Art Fair

Hinsdale Art Festival

Fiesta Back of the Yards

fri/sat/sun

47th closed between damen and ashland

Live entertainment, rides, vendors

http://www.bync.org/events/about-fiesta

FOOD/DRINK

BBG Block Party

Sat 12-8

Constitution Court in Forest Park

Buy food from vendors, hear live music, visit the kids’ area, and watch the 7 p.m. watermelon-eating contest at The OK Barbecue Block Party at Constitution Court in Forest Park. Donation supports charity. Kids free.

https://www.opportunityknocksnow.org/2018/05/the-8th-annual-ok-bbq-block-party-2/

Lombard Beer Fest

Sat 1-5

Downtown Lombard/Metra Station

Roughly $50-60

feature over 80 unique beers from craft beers from around the country and some of Chicagoland’s favorite food trucks.

http://lombardalefest.com/

Pilsen Food Truck Social

Sat/Sun 12-10

18th st between Racine and Throop.

$5 optional donation

Live music and performances

https://www.pilsenfoodtrucksocial.com/

Tri-city craft brew festival

Sat 1-4:30

Tickets $15-65

Lincoln Park in downtown St. Charles.

featuring over 60+ unique craft brews (beer, wine, hard cider, mead) plus live music, the home brewer tent, food vendors and more! Guests will have an opportunity to sample and learn about new and exciting brews from local, regional and national craft breweries.

http://www.tricitycraftbrewfestival.com/

MUSIC

Fri-Sun 11am-9pm

Free

Millenium Park

diverse lineup celebrating the blues’ past, present and future, the Chicago Blues Festival shares the great Chicago-born music tradition with the world while shining a spotlight on the genre’s contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip-hop and more.

https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_blues_festival.html

Spring Awakening

Hoffman Estates-Poplar Creek

Prairie stone parkways closed between beverly and hoffman

Fri-Sun 1-10pm

Ticket prices vary… a fair amount are sold out.

draws 85,000 to Hoffman Estates to hear the best in electronic dance music (EDM) by some of the world’s top DJs, with food trucks available. Requires age 18+ ID.

https://www.springawakeningfestival.com/?_ga=2.146383796.1645393152.1559690614-1649957687.1559690614

Ravinia

Friday: Bridges composition competition/ Josh Groban

Saturday: Sing Harlem Choir/RSMI master class/Harlem Quartet/John Prine

Sunday: Bobby McFerrin/Billy Childs

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

EXERCISE/SPORTS

World Naked Bike Ride

Saturday 6-12pm

Massive event promoting the end of oil and the beauty of people. Held globally with dozens of cities participating. Bare-as-you-dare with outfits ranging from body paint to fanciful costumes to beachwear. Chicago's seen thousands of cyclists and skaters tour over a dozen miles of high visibility tourism and recreation areas. The ride's atmosphere is extremely joyful and transcendently fun. Bicycles are the best solution to reducing America's oil addiction and improving public health and we're spreading that message. Gathering after 6p, departs by sunset. Due to legal restrictions in Chicago, full frontal nudity is at your own risk

Location is not disclosed until days before based on experience to limit crowding of the creepy variety.

Free

http://chicagonakedride.org/about

Walk for the animals

Sunday 10am

Indian boundary park

Pirate theme

Registration $25-30

Benefits red door shelter

http://www.reddoorshelter.org/chicago_event_walk_animals_2019.php

Honor ride chicago

Sunday 8am

Evanston Subaru in Skokie

Registration $65-75

Benefits Veterans and first responders

https://www.evanstonsubaru.com/honorridechicago.htm

Sat 11-5ish?

North Ave Beach

Volleyball and cornhole tourneys

DJ at the bud light party deck

Must register if you want to play (prices vary)..not playing, you can purchase party wristbands

https://www.playerssports.net/page/beach-slap

The Girls on the Run 5k

Closes Jackson and Balbo in Grant Park

Sunday morning

https://www.gotrchicago.org/

Naperville 5k/10k

Closes multiple streets south of Jackson and North of 75th on sunday.

http://naperville10k.com/

Cubs host Cardinals this weekend

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Chicago underground film festival

Wed-Sunday

Fri: 5- Sat: 1- Sun: 2-

$100 pass for all five days..

shows independent, experimental, and documentary films from around the world, mostly at Logan Theatre, followed by nearby after-parties.

https://cuff.org/

Hinsdale Art Fest

Sat/Sun 10-5

Downtown Hinsdale Burlington Park

130 artists

http://www.hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts-festival

Old Town Art Fair

Old Town Triangle Historic District.

Sat 10-7 Sun 10-6

There will be 250 nationally acclaimed artists, an estimated 30,000 art lovers, a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.

http://www.oldtownartfair.org/

Promenade of Art

Sat/Sun 10-5

Free

Campbell at Highland

Incredible artwork, fun art activities for kids, art talks, art demonstrations, tasty food, and live music!

https://amdurproductions.com/event/promenade-of-art-arlington-heights-2019/

Wells Street Art Festival

Sat: 10-10 Sun: 10-9

Old Town

Wells St between North and Division

$8 suggested donation

See works by 225 juried artists, hear live music, and enjoy beer and local restaurant food at Wells Street Art Festival on Wells Street

https://www.wellsstreetartfest.us/

OTHER

Midwest Haunters Convention