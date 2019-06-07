Video: Weekend Warning – There’s Something for Everyone

There’s something for everyone this weekend. But, no matter where your interests take you, Lauren Lapka reminds us that the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you travel.
Weekend events:
FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES
- Fri 5-7 Sat/Sun 12-10
- Clark Street between Foster and Catalpa
- Several other small street closures
- $10 donation at gate
- Midsommarfest will transport you back to the old-world Swedish traditions. Dance around the Maypole, test flavorful international food, make your own floral crown, and don the ever-popular viking hat!
- Visitors are encouraged to shop local during the days of the festival, with the Andersonville Chamber offering a free beer ticket* to anyone who presents a shopping receipt (purchase date from June 7-9, 2019) of $30 or more from a local/independent brick and mortar retail or service location in Andersonville.
- http://andersonville.org/midsommarfest/about/
Formula 1 Chicago Festival
- Sat 11-9:30
- Free
- Soldier Field
- allows fans to immerse themselves in the world of F1, bringing the Grand Prix atmosphere to the heart of the city. From F1 driver appearances to a live driving exhibition on Museum Campus Drive, attendees will experience all that F1 has to offer, including the roar of engines, the smell of rubber and the electric atmosphere as the cars tear past.
- https://www.formula1.com/en/latest/article.formula-1-roars-into-chicago-with-festival-at-soldier-field-in-june.2hGwMrd6lwVpBtOklRc2mP.html
- Sat/Sun 10am?
- S. Dearborn closed from Polk to Ida B Wells
- Polk closed between clark and state
- book dealers, all-free programs, a kids favorite book character costume parade, and much more.
- https://printersrowlitfest.org/
- fri/sat/sun
- 47th closed between damen and ashland
- Live entertainment, rides, vendors
- http://www.bync.org/events/about-fiesta
FOOD/DRINK
- Sat 12-8
- Constitution Court in Forest Park
- Buy food from vendors, hear live music, visit the kids’ area, and watch the 7 p.m. watermelon-eating contest at The OK Barbecue Block Party at Constitution Court in Forest Park. Donation supports charity. Kids free.
- https://www.opportunityknocksnow.org/2018/05/the-8th-annual-ok-bbq-block-party-2/
- Sat 1-5
- Downtown Lombard/Metra Station
- Roughly $50-60
- feature over 80 unique beers from craft beers from around the country and some of Chicagoland’s favorite food trucks.
- http://lombardalefest.com/
- Sat/Sun 12-10
- 18th st between Racine and Throop.
- $5 optional donation
- Live music and performances
- https://www.pilsenfoodtrucksocial.com/
- Sat 1-4:30
- Tickets $15-65
- Lincoln Park in downtown St. Charles.
- featuring over 60+ unique craft brews (beer, wine, hard cider, mead) plus live music, the home brewer tent, food vendors and more! Guests will have an opportunity to sample and learn about new and exciting brews from local, regional and national craft breweries.
- http://www.tricitycraftbrewfestival.com/
MUSIC
- Fri-Sun 11am-9pm
- Free
- Millenium Park
- diverse lineup celebrating the blues’ past, present and future, the Chicago Blues Festival shares the great Chicago-born music tradition with the world while shining a spotlight on the genre’s contributions to soul, R&B, gospel, rock, hip-hop and more.
- https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_blues_festival.html
- Hoffman Estates-Poplar Creek
- Prairie stone parkways closed between beverly and hoffman
- Fri-Sun 1-10pm
- Ticket prices vary… a fair amount are sold out.
- draws 85,000 to Hoffman Estates to hear the best in electronic dance music (EDM) by some of the world’s top DJs, with food trucks available. Requires age 18+ ID.
- https://www.springawakeningfestival.com/?_ga=2.146383796.1645393152.1559690614-1649957687.1559690614
- Friday: Bridges composition competition/ Josh Groban
- Saturday: Sing Harlem Choir/RSMI master class/Harlem Quartet/John Prine
- Sunday: Bobby McFerrin/Billy Childs
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
EXERCISE/SPORTS
World Naked Bike Ride
- Saturday 6-12pm
- Massive event promoting the end of oil and the beauty of people. Held globally with dozens of cities participating. Bare-as-you-dare with outfits ranging from body paint to fanciful costumes to beachwear. Chicago's seen thousands of cyclists and skaters tour over a dozen miles of high visibility tourism and recreation areas. The ride's atmosphere is extremely joyful and transcendently fun. Bicycles are the best solution to reducing America's oil addiction and improving public health and we're spreading that message. Gathering after 6p, departs by sunset. Due to legal restrictions in Chicago, full frontal nudity is at your own risk
- Location is not disclosed until days before based on experience to limit crowding of the creepy variety.
- Free
- http://chicagonakedride.org/about
- Sunday 10am
- Indian boundary park
- Pirate theme
- Registration $25-30
- Benefits red door shelter
- http://www.reddoorshelter.org/chicago_event_walk_animals_2019.php
- Sunday 8am
- Evanston Subaru in Skokie
- Registration $65-75
- Benefits Veterans and first responders
- https://www.evanstonsubaru.com/honorridechicago.htm
- Sat 11-5ish?
- North Ave Beach
- Volleyball and cornhole tourneys
- DJ at the bud light party deck
- Must register if you want to play (prices vary)..not playing, you can purchase party wristbands
- https://www.playerssports.net/page/beach-slap
- Closes Jackson and Balbo in Grant Park
- Sunday morning
- https://www.gotrchicago.org/
- Closes multiple streets south of Jackson and North of 75th on sunday.
- http://naperville10k.com/
Cubs host Cardinals this weekend
ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT
- Wed-Sunday
- Fri: 5- Sat: 1- Sun: 2-
- $100 pass for all five days..
- shows independent, experimental, and documentary films from around the world, mostly at Logan Theatre, followed by nearby after-parties.
- https://cuff.org/
- Sat/Sun 10-5
- Downtown Hinsdale Burlington Park
- 130 artists
- http://www.hinsdalechamber.com/fine-arts-festival
- Old Town Triangle Historic District.
- Sat 10-7 Sun 10-6
- There will be 250 nationally acclaimed artists, an estimated 30,000 art lovers, a Garden Walk, Live Music, Food Court and Children’s Corner.
- http://www.oldtownartfair.org/
- Sat/Sun 10-5
- Free
- Campbell at Highland
- Incredible artwork, fun art activities for kids, art talks, art demonstrations, tasty food, and live music!
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/promenade-of-art-arlington-heights-2019/
- Sat: 10-10 Sun: 10-9
- Old Town
- Wells St between North and Division
- $8 suggested donation
- See works by 225 juried artists, hear live music, and enjoy beer and local restaurant food at Wells Street Art Festival on Wells Street
- https://www.wellsstreetartfest.us/
OTHER
- Fri-Sun
- Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center Hotel
- The Midwest Haunters Convention is the largest Halloween show of its kind in the US, dedicated to ALL Haunters; actors, enthusiasts, home/pro haunters and Halloween enthusiasts. Open to the public the MHC features a haunted house, horror and Halloween trade show, educational seminars & workshops, chartered haunted house bus tours on Thursday and Friday, a massive costume party, multiple contests, family-friendly activities, your favorite characters from Chicagoland haunted houses
- $20-315 (must register before attending)
- https://registration.haashow.com/registration/mhc6