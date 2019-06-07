Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video: The Cast of “West Side Story” in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 12:12 PM, June 7, 2019, by

Maria (Mikaela Bennett) and Anita (Amanda Castro) from the Lyric Opera’s production of the “West Side Story” are moving on to their next show, but that didn’t stop them from coming to the PPG Paints Green Room to share what they’ve learned during their time in Chicago and tell us a little bit more about themselves. Find out what restaurants they enjoyed and what Chicago musician they maybe aren’t enjoying so much recently.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.