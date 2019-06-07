Video: The Cast of “West Side Story” in the PPG Paints Green Room

Maria (Mikaela Bennett) and Anita (Amanda Castro) from the Lyric Opera’s production of the “West Side Story” are moving on to their next show, but that didn’t stop them from coming to the PPG Paints Green Room to share what they’ve learned during their time in Chicago and tell us a little bit more about themselves. Find out what restaurants they enjoyed and what Chicago musician they maybe aren’t enjoying so much recently.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video