Maria (Mikaela Bennett) and Anita (Amanda Castro) from the Lyric Opera’s production of the “West Side Story” are moving on to their next show, but that didn’t stop them from coming to the PPG Paints Green Room to share what they’ve learned during their time in Chicago and tell us a little bit more about themselves. Find out what restaurants they enjoyed and what Chicago musician they maybe aren’t enjoying so much recently.
Video: The Cast of “West Side Story” in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
West Side Story brings the legendary show to the Chicago stage
-
Video: Todd Rundgren in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
Video: Binny’s Kristen Ellis shares in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
West Side Story at the Lyric – Meet Tony and Maria; “Next to Normal” lights up Writers Theatre; “You Shop, We Give” campaign to Fight ALS
-
Video: Barry Brewer in the PPG Paints Green Room
-
-
Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning | May 12, 2019 | The Mother’s Day Show!
-
Interview with the Cast of West Side Story
-
Dean’s Review of ‘West Side Story’
-
Roe Conn Full Show (5/10/19): Why Americans aren’t making new friends, what the new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports means for consumers, and more…
-
Jerry Nunn: Best Things to Do in Chicago This May
-
-
Empire of the Sun displays humility beyond self-confidence at the Metro Chicago
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 05.21.19: 40 years since Flight 191, Morehouse College grad and Milton Coronado paints Marlen Ochoa-Lopez
-
Three charged after pregnant woman strangled, baby cut from her womb: Chicago police