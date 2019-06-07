× The Top Five@5 (06/07/19): Celine Dion finally cashing in her chips in Vegas, funk icon ‘Dr. John’ dies at 77, Prince wrote a song for Kenny Rogers, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Friday, June 7th, 2019:

After more than a thousand performances in front of more than four million fans, Celine Dion is ending her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace. Dr. John, the New Orleans funk icon behind the hit “Right Place, Wrong time’ has died. Two years after Prince’s death, music streaming service ‘Tidal’ is streaming the album titled ‘Originals’that features songs he originally recorded before they were recorded and released by other artists.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3646387/3646387_2019-06-07-231627.64kmono.mp3

