The Patti Vasquez Show 06.06.19 | Accessibility, Responsiveness, Totality, Stability: SkyArt

On the Patti Vasquez Show we are joined in studio with Executive Director of SkyArt, Sarah Ward and Board Member former Chief Deputy United States Marshal, John O’Malley. With art at the center of everything we do, SkyArt provides free, safe, open spaces where people are empowered and connections are made. To learn more about SkyArt and all the wonderful things they do and provide for a community go to skyart.org.

Listen to the full podcast here:

