The Opening Bell 6/7/19: The Federal Reserve Feeling Prepared for Next Recession

Posted 6:09 AM, June 7, 2019, by
SINGLE USE ONLY TOB 6/7/19

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Last month was a tough month for Wall Street but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich kicked off June with some positive news about stocks rallying this week, the Federal Reserve feeling good about fighting a recession, and of previewing the monthly jobs report. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then closed out the week with a look at how Delta Airlines is feeling fine despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.