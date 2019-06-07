× The Opening Bell 6/7/19: The Federal Reserve Feeling Prepared for Next Recession

Last month was a tough month for Wall Street but Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) and Steve Grzanich kicked off June with some positive news about stocks rallying this week, the Federal Reserve feeling good about fighting a recession, and of previewing the monthly jobs report. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then closed out the week with a look at how Delta Airlines is feeling fine despite rising tensions between the U.S. and China.