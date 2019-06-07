× The Mincing Rascals 06.07.19: Springfield Bishop refuses communion, 42 pounds of THC chocolate, smoking in cars with kids

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of the Chicago Tribune. They begin by discussing Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s refusal of communion to Speaker Mike Madigan and Senator John Cullerton, in response to the state’s new abortion laws. Then, the group debates a Chicago cancer patient’s charges for ordering 42 pounds of THC-infused chocolate. The Rascals move on to argue over the rationale behind the House bill to forbid smoking cigarettes in a vehicle with minors.

John recommends that you watch HBO series “Chernobyl,” and pull some great quotes to live by.

Scott recommends that you check out ChicagoHelpInitiative.org to volunteer or contribute, or both!

Patti encourages you to go to Springfield and watch a session in the gallery yourself.

Steve recommends that you go to an outdoor event this weekend and enjoy the sunny weather.

Eric recommends that you educate yourself on the “10 things we should all demand from Big Tech right now.”