× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.07.19: National Donut Day, Bishop Thomas Paprocki on abortion, smoking in cars with kids, Bright Side of Life

John Williams takes a moment to celebrate National Donut Day, by giving you some of his favorite childhood memories with donuts. Then, John invites Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki to learn why he announced he would be refusing communion to Speaker Mike Madigan and Senator John Cullerton, for letting the new Illinois abortion bill pass. John then wants to know your thoughts on the House bill to forbid smoking in a car while a minor is present. Finally, John, Elif and Lauren give you Fun Things To Do This Weekend and Bright Side of Life.