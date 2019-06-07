Steve Cochran Full Show 06.07.19: Dave’s new sleep techniques

Posted 11:01 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 09:54AM, June 7, 2019

Dave Eanet taking a snooze

TGIF! Today on The Steve Cochran Show we recap our broadcast  from yesterday’s golf outing and learn about a surprising sleep technique from our own Dave Eanet.  Dave Eanet shares his secret recipe for the perfect sleep which includes apple cider vinegar, organic raw honey and hot water.  Then, Dr. Gertrude Lyons joins the show to discuss an interactive workshop which helps guide women in discovering the true meaning of mothering.  All this and more!

