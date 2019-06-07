FILE--In this Jan. 3, 2013, file photo Bishop Thomas Paprocki of the Springfield Catholic diocese, testifies during a Senate Executive committee hearing at the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield Ill. Paprocki has banned Thursday, June 6, 2019 the Catholic heads of the Illinois General Assembly, House Speaker Michael Madigan, Senate President John Cullerton, and any other state lawmakers who voted for statutory protections for abortion from receiving communion at Mass at churches in the Springfield diocese. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)
Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki: “If [Speaker Madigan and Senator Cullerton] voted for this, they committed a grave sin”
Springfield Bishop Thomas Paprocki joins John Williams to explain why he chose Speaker Mike Madigan and Senator John Cullerton whose communions to refuse. Listeners flood the phone lines with their questions, rebuttals and some pride.