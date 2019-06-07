Roe Conn Full Show(6/7/19): Friday fun with the #CanarbleWagon, LIVE Music, and more…

Posted 8:59 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 08:13AM, June 10, 2019

Roe Conn

The Roe Conn Show for Friday, June 7th, 2019
WGN-TV’s Lourdes Duarte makes a baby announcement; Lauren Lapka presents her ‘Festival Frenzy’ (working title) rundown of the area’s weekend fests; Joe Bechtold & Kathy McRae talk about their preperations for paddleboarding 80 miles across the Gulf Stream from Bimini in the Bahamas back to the Florida mainland in Lake Worth to benefit “Crossing for a Cure”; the TopFive@5 features a tribute the late Dr. John; the crew from Offshore – ‘The Nation’s Largest Rooftop Bar’ roll out the #CanarbleWagon; and Chicago Blues icon & staple of the Chicago Blues Fest Toronzo Cannon performs for LIVE Music Friday

