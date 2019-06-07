Team Hochberg is giving you a second chance to win a five day trip for you and a guest to Prague this October. The trip includes a VIP ticket package to the game when the Chicago Blackhawks open their 2019-2020 season against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 4th in the Czech Republic! The winner will be announced on the Steve Cochran Show on Friday, June 21st.
Pucks & Prague Shootout sponsored by Team Hochberg
-
Pucks & Prague: Listen to win a trip for two to Blackhawks vs Flyers in Prague
-
WGN Radio presents Chicago Blackhawks vs. Philadelphia Flyers in Prague
-
Blackhawks President John F. McDonough is excited for the team to start the ’19-’20 season in Prague
-
Blackhawks to participate in 2019 NHL Global Series
-
Patrick Kane talks Prague, Crawford
-
-
Jeremy Colliton: “It’s Pretty Fun To Be In These Types Of Games At This Time Of Year.”
-
Blackhawks Coach Jeremy Colliton surprises Steve Cochran
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.21.19: We’re getting an upgrade
-
Roe Conn Full Show -Live From the United Center-(3/21/19): Judy Pielach wants you to win a bar cart, Stan Bowman eyes the playoffs, John McDonough is taking the Hawks to Prague, and more…
-
Jeremy Colliton: “Obviously We’re In A Playoff Race, But We’re Also Evaluating What We Have And What We Need To Do To Get Back To Being An Elite Team”
-
-
Steve Cochran Full Show 03.11.19: Quirky Moments or OCD?
-
WGN Radio to induct four honorees into ‘Walk of Fame’
-
Breakfast with a Blackhawk: Alex DeBrincat