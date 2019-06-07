Pucks & Prague Shootout sponsored by Team Hochberg

Posted 7:00 AM, June 7, 2019, by

Team Hochberg is giving you a second chance to win a five day trip for you and a guest to Prague this October. The trip includes a VIP ticket package to the game when the Chicago Blackhawks open their 2019-2020 season against the Philadelphia Flyers on October 4th in the Czech Republic! The winner will be announced on the Steve Cochran Show on Friday, June 21st.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.