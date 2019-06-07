Powell at the Park, Episode 28: White Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito On Winning Pitcher of the Month; Recapping The Cubs/Craig Kimbrel Signing

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JUNE 02: Lucas Giolito #27 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Indians during the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 02, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

On this week’s episode, Kevin talks with White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (1:11) about his success this season and winning the American League Pitcher of the Month Award. Then Kevin recaps the Cubs signing of Craig Kimbrel (12:05).

