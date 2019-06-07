× Powell at the Park, Episode 28: White Sox Pitcher Lucas Giolito On Winning Pitcher of the Month; Recapping The Cubs/Craig Kimbrel Signing

On this week’s episode, Kevin talks with White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito (1:11) about his success this season and winning the American League Pitcher of the Month Award. Then Kevin recaps the Cubs signing of Craig Kimbrel (12:05).

