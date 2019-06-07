Nick Digilio 6.7.19 | “ConsumerMan” Herb Weisbaum, “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at the BrightSide Theatre, Vic’s Picks and Friday Features

Posted 5:42 AM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, June 7, 2019
IMG_0921

Sideline carpet reporters Dave Eanet & Nick Digilio all smiles as they await the limos

Hour 1:

+ Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum

Hour 2:

+ “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” at the BrightSide Theatre

+ Chicago Slang

Hour 3:

+ Chicago Slang (cont.)

+  Vic’s Picks

Hour 4:

+ You Big Dummy

+ Straight Outta Context

+ Nick D Show Spies

+ Fly Jamz Friday

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.