Kel Mitchell talks “All That” reboot and his lifelong connection with Kenan Thompson

The hilarious actor and comedian Kel Mitchell joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about growing up in Chicago, when he realized he wanted to be in show business, the cultural significance of “All That,” how the show is relevant to several generations, the new reboot of “All That,” why he continues to come back to family entertainment, his brother-like relationship with Kenan Thompson, the evolution of his career and his appearance this weekend at Nickelodeon’s Slimefest. You can also see Kel at a special screening of “Good Burger” this Sunday at Chop Shop.

