Highlights: Royals 6 – White Sox 4 – 6/7/19

Posted 11:52 PM, June 7, 2019, by , Updated at 11:26PM, June 7, 2019

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ivan Nova delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Friday, June 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals – June 7, 2019

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.