Herb “ConsumerMan” Weisbaum tackles RoboCalls, America’s Favorite Wireless Companies and Consolidating Debt

Posted 5:38 AM, June 7, 2019, by

NBC News consumer reporter Herb Weisbaum (Dan Sugrue)

Herb Weisbaum, better known as the consumer expert “ConsumerMan” drops by the Nick Digilio Show to help listeners stay smart consumers.

This month, Herb goes deep into the fight against “RoboCalls” and the best way to avoid getting scammed, America’s favorite (and least favorite) wireless companies and the best way to consolidate debt.

Have a consumer question? Visit Herb at consumerman.com and sign up for his weekly newsletter.

