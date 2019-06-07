× Elton John “Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy” vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc

On this episode of 2 Dudes 1 Disc, host Mike Heidemann is joined by a man who has been over 150+ Elton John shows worldwide, owns every album, had a song dedicated to him by Elton himself and is BY FAR the pen ultimate Elton John fan of this or any generation. “Elton” Jim Turano jumps in the studio with CD in hand to take on the 1975 smash hit album, “Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy” by Elton John. We dive into the myth and lore of the infamous musician as well as his lasting relationship with songwriter Bernie Taupin. Everything you’ve ever wanted to know and more is covered in this in-depth conversation on one of the greatest albums of all time.

Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here…



