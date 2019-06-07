× Delta Airlines Feeling Fine Despite Trade Tensions

The tumultuous story of the 737 Max continues on but as regulators progress, perspectives differ on when the planes will get back in the air again soon. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) discussed the latest surrounding the model and how August could be when it makes a return. The two also discussed how Delta is managing to avoid trade war tensions in their business as flyers are still flying back and forth between the U.S. and China.