Bill and Wendy Full Show 6.7.19: Bill Trebek

Today’s show features Decider.com‘s Alexander Zalben and another edition of WGN-eopardy. Bill and Wendy celebrate the life of New Orleans music icon Dr. John by shuffling through some of his greatest hits. Then, they’re joined by Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, for his weekly update on what’s coming and going on television and streaming services. Finally, they play a game of WGN-eopardy with two lucky contestants who compete for an Omaha Steaks “Steak Fix” package.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.