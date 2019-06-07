× Alexander Zalben talks about the shows Netflix is bringing back from the dead, the new season of “Big Little Lies,” and more

Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. Black Mirror is back on Netflix with a new season, and the streaming service is giving new life to canceled network shows. He also talks about the new season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and more.

