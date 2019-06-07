Reese Witherspoon, from left, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Alexander Zalben talks about the shows Netflix is bringing back from the dead, the new season of “Big Little Lies,” and more
Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. Black Mirror is back on Netflix with a new season, and the streaming service is giving new life to canceled network shows. He also talks about the new season of HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and more.
