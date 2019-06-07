A Chicago couple are paddle boarding 80 miles in open water from the Bahamas-to-Florida

Joe Bechtold, Kathy McRae, and Roe Conn

Joe Bechtold and Kathy McRae are preparing to paddle-board 80 miles across the Gulf Stream from Bimini in the Bahamas back to the Florida mainland in Lake Worth to benefit ‘Crossing for a Cure’. They both join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to promote their cause.

