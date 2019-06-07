× A Chicago couple are paddle boarding 80 miles in open water from the Bahamas-to-Florida

Joe Bechtold and Kathy McRae are preparing to paddle-board 80 miles across the Gulf Stream from Bimini in the Bahamas back to the Florida mainland in Lake Worth to benefit ‘Crossing for a Cure’. They both join The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to promote their cause.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3646382/3646382_2019-06-07-235322.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!