Wintrust Business Lunch 6/6/19: Robo-Call Changes, IL McMansions, & Questions Surrounding DNA Test Results

Robo-calls can be incredibly annoying and make you question why smartphones still have cellular capabilities, but Roger Cheng shared with Steve Bertrand the update from the FCC that could restrict the those unwanted phone calls. Ehab Odeh is granting the wish of every car-enthusiast with Prestige Exotics, while Dennis Rodkin is focusing on the struggling “McMansions” that are in the suburbs and Amy Guth is warning consumers about where DNA testing results might end up.