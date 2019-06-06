× Why Rafael Torch could be the best Chicago writer whose name you don’t know

Chicago writer, editor and DePaul University associate professor Miles Harvey joins Justin on Extension 720 to discuss the incredible story of a literary revival. Miles talks about, “The Garcia Boy,” a memoir left by essayist Rafael Torch, who died of a rare form of cancer in 2011. Thanks to the work of students in the creative-writing program at DePaul University, Torch’s memoir is now published for the first time. Miles talks about where the idea for this project comes from, why he wanted to get Rafael’s name out there, his goal of bringing a voice to underrepresented voices, how “The Garcia Boy,” despite being written 15 years ago, is still relevant today and his appearance this weekend at the Printers Row Lit Fest.

