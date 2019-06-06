× WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman celebrate WGN Radio’s 95th anniversary with memories

What better way to celebrate 95 years of being Chicago’s Very Own than with WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman as they reminisce on the best and brightest moments at the station.

Be sure to order your copy of A Little More Les, full of conversations, photos and memories from their treasured friendship with the legendary Les Paul. For more information on A Little More Les go to alittlemoreles.com or call 312-912-8639.

Keep the conversation going with Steve and Johnnie on Facebook at Facebook.com/SteveandJohnnieShow. For more information on what the legendary duo is up to follow them on their website at steveandjohnnie.com.