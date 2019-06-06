WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman celebrate WGN Radio’s 95th anniversary with memories

Posted 10:36 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, June 6, 2019

Johnnie Putnam, Patti Vasquez, and Steve King

What better way to celebrate 95 years of being Chicago’s Very Own  than with WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putman as they reminisce on the best and brightest moments at the station.

Be sure to order your copy of A Little More Les, full of conversations, photos and memories  from their treasured friendship with the legendary Les Paul. For more information on A Little More Les go to alittlemoreles.com or call 312-912-8639.

Keep the conversation going with Steve and Johnnie on Facebook at Facebook.com/SteveandJohnnieShow. For more information on what the legendary duo is up to follow them on their website at steveandjohnnie.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.