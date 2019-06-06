TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | “Big Little Lies” Season 2, “NOS4A2”, “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 3 and more

Posted 5:52 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:48AM, June 6, 2019

Reese Witherspoon, right, and Ava Phillippe attend the premiere of HBO's "Big Little Lies" season two at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

This week, Dan reviews the award-winning HBO drama “Big Little Lies” Season 2, AMC’s horror series”NOS4A2″, comic book adaptation “Swamp Thing” and more.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

