Thought Leader Doug Myers: The Importance of Knowing Your Advisor’s Fiduciary Responsibility

Posted 6:24 AM, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, June 6, 2019

Investment strategies are incredibly personalized, which is why its always a good idea to navigate the financial world with support. Steve Grzanich and Doug Myers (SVP & the Chicago Private Climate Market Leader at Associated Bank) sat down during this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to cover the latest in the kind of strategies around CD’s and reminding listeners about the importance of an advisor having a fiduciary responsibility.

 

