The Patti Vasquez Show 06.05.19 | WGN Radio Legends Steve and Johnnie reminisce, Musician James Porter gets ready for Chicago Blues Fest and more

Tonight on the Patti Vasquez Show:

What better way to celebrate 95 years of being Chicago’s Very Own than with WGN Radio Legends Steve King and Johnnie Putnam as they reminisce on the best and brightest moments at the station.

Did you know Steve and Johnnie have a book coming out? Be sure to order your copy of A Little More Les, full of conversations, photos and memories from their treasured friendship with the legendary Les Paul.

For more information on A Little More Les go to alittlemoreles.com or call 312-912-8639.

Keep the conversation going with Steve and Johnnie on Facebook at Facebook.com/SteveandJohnnieShow. For more information on what the legendary duo is up to follow them on their website at steveandjohnnie.com.

Speaking on legends, Musician, Author, and DJ James Porter is preparing for the 2019 Chicago Blues Festival coming up this weekend June 7 – 9 at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park.

Keep the conversation going with James on Twitter! @JamesPorterCHI.

Plus, Simon Collier and Luis Cortes of Sketch Group ComedySportz Chicago’s join the conversation in our Allstate Skyline Studio as they prepare for programming and special LGBTQ+ performances in June in honor of Pride month.

ComedySportz Chicago celebrates Pride Month with the company’s very first ComedySportz Chicago Pride Month featuring a series of performances, and a Pride Weekend celebration with CSZ’s LGBTQIA+ cast members from June 6 – 22.

Tickets cost $25 for 6 and 8 p.m. performances $10 for 10 p.m. performances.

For more information on tickets, themes and performances throughout the month visit cszchicago.com or call the box office at (773) 549-8080.

Listen to the full show here:

Keep the conversation going with Patti on Twitter! @PattiVasquezCHI