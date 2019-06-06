× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 06.06.19: 42 pounds of mail-order THC, World War II vet, Thomas Jefferson on the NBA

John Williams is back with a description of exactly why he was gone. Listeners call in with their similar experiences, both physically and financially. Then, John replays an interview that was broadcast in April, with a World War II veteran, who stormed Normandy on D-Day. The third president, Thomas Jefferson, also joins the show to talk to John about his newfound interest in modern day sporting events. And, finally, John and listeners alike have some questions for the lawyer of Thomas Franzen, a cancer patient who has been sentenced to prison for ordering THC-infused chocolate. And that’s why John and his producer, Elif, are going to try to get some answers tomorrow.