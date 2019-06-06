× The Guild Literary Complex is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of their groundbreaking anthology “Power Lines”

Guild Literary Complex President Andrea Change and former Executive Director Julie Parson Nesbitt join Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the anniversary of “Power Lines,” an anthology featuring writers whose contributions to the Guild’s innovative programming helped to make The Guild a grassroots cultural institution in its first decade. Andrea and Julie discuss the mission of the Guild, how the Guild begat Young Chicago Authors, the incredible poets that came through the Guild Literary Complex, how the poems in “Power Lines” are still relevant today and their appearance at the Printers Row Lit Fest this weekend. We also hear a couple of poems that are featured in “Power Lines.”

