× The Chicago Way, Ep. 192: The historic day Ed. Burke plead in federal court, Carol Marin & Bill Cameron look at history of alderman in court

The Chicago Way, Kass on the Streets – Ep 192: This week, John Kass is outside the federal courthouse in downtown Chicago we’re longtime alderman Ed Burke pleads not guilty to federal racketeering charges pondering the state of the Chicago Way in the era of Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Kass runs into NBC5’s Carol Marin and they discuss the long history of Chicago political corruption. Then, WLS’ Bill Cameron considers if conservative politics might lead to less graft. And Kasso tells the tale of Alderman Clarence Wagner tragic demise and the rise of Ald. Ed Burke -via Ald. Joeseph Burke, because that’s the Chicago Way.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3645875/3645875_2019-06-06-152315.64kmono.mp3

