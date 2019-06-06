× Single, Married, Divorced-Married On The Job

Single, Married, Divorced invites Chicago restaurant and theater owners John Leadley and his wife Kate Mitchell to discuss the relationship of marriage and working together. They tell us how they manage both the businesses and their relationship. The two also share dating stories from their past which includes John asking Kate to marry him on their first date. V & V Pizza is mentioned and Allison takes a cue from their guests who enjoy comfortable silence. Plus we hear a date story that involves chugging mimosas and catfishing.

Question 1: How does marriage and working together work?

Dating Story: Will you marry me?

Question 2: How do you enjoy each other when you always see each other?