Roe Conn Full Show(6/6/19): Richard Roeper reviews “Dark Phoenix,” the Priztker Military Museum salutes the 75th anniversary of D-Day, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, June 6th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the history of derailments on the Green Line, WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory forecasts a fairly pleasant weekend, President & CEO of the Pritzker Military Museum & Library Dr. Rob Havers talks about the new D-Day +75 exhibit featuring some incredible stories of heroism during WWII, Chicago comedian Pat McGann talks about how Netflix is changing stand-up comedy, the Top Five@5 features a D-Day veteran making a pass at First Lady Melania Trump, and Richard Roeper reviews: Dark Phoenix, the second season of Big Little Lies, & the new documentary narrated by Bill Murray –Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk.
